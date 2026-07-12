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The Brief MFD responded to a two-alarm fire early Sunday morning, July 12. It happened at a three-story apartment building near 15th and Highland. The Red Cross said 50-70 residents have been impacted.



A two-alarm Milwaukee apartment building fire early Sunday has impacted dozens of residents.

15th and Highland fire

What we know:

The Milwaukee Fire Department was dispatched at around 12:45 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene near 15th and Highland, they found fire coming from the second floor of the three-story building.

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MFD said residents were hanging out of the windows, and firefighters rescued five people as the flames spread to the third floor.

Working smoke detectors helped residents get out safely, and no injuries were reported. The fire was deemed under control at around 1:15 a.m.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Helping residents

Why you should care:

A Milwaukee County Transit System bus was brought in to temporarily shelter up to 50 displaced residents.

The Red Cross said 29 adults and six adults arrived at a temporary reception center in search of more permanent shelter as a result of the fire.

The apartment building had 54 units and, according to the Red Cross, 50–70 people have been affected.