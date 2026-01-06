Milwaukee apartment building fire; tenants faced with tough decision

The Brief Residents returning after a Christmas Day fire report heavy smoke odors and visible damage, making their units feel unsafe. Tenants claim they face financial penalties for moving out, despite property management allegedly telling city officials there would be no consequences. The Department of Neighborhood Services is investigating the conflicting reports and encouraging residents to file formal complaints.



Some tenants are back home after a Christmas Day fire. Now, they say they are faced with unlivable conditions.

Facing unlivable conditions

What they're saying:

It is not exactly how Coralee Kolar hoped to start 2026. This, after a Christmas Day fire at her residence in Colonial Creek Apartments near 60th and Cold Spring in Milwaukee.

"It's been, it's already a nightmare when you go through such a traumatic experience and then, to deal with the aftermath," Kolar said. "You also see, see a lot of damage."

Coralee Kolar

Kolar is among a group of Milwaukee tenants allowed to return Friday. But now, they say they have a tough choice.

"I'm nervous to stay here. I don't wanna stay here. It makes me uncomfortable," Kolar said.

When FOX6 News walked into Kolar's unit, there is a strong smell of smoke. An air purifier is now running to help mitigate the smell.

Tough decision ahead

What's next:

Tenants tell FOX6 News that property management is waiving January's rent. But if residents decide to break their leases, they will be charged – potentially for several months.

FOX6 News reached out to Enigma Properties multiple times throughout Tuesday, Jan. 6. We have not heard back.

Tenants said they have seen crews in hazardous materials suits and masks doing cleanup.

FOX6 News asked a spokesperson for the Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS) to weigh in. He said property managers told DNS if renters break their leases, there would not be any consequences. DNS is now taking a closer look at the situation for the tenants.

If you are a tenant with concerns about your unit, you can submit a complaint online with DNS or by calling 414-286-CITY.

