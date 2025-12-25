Milwaukee apartment building fire; 60th and Cold Spring

The Brief An apartment building in Milwaukee was damaged by a fire on Thursday, Dec. 25. The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. near 60th and Cold Spring. No injuries were reported.



Firefighters on Thursday morning, Dec. 25 responded to the scene of an apartment fire near 60th and Cold Spring in Milwaukee. The call came in around 7:30 a.m.

What we know:

When crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy fire and smoke on the first and second floors of the building. Some people were trapped and needed to be rescued by firefighters.

MCTS buses were on scene to help keep evacuated residents warm.

"As of right now, we have 48 units that are going to be displaced at least temporarily until we can secure or until we can get power and gas and water back into the building," said MFD Battalion Chief Joel Rechlitz.

60th and Cold Spring, Milwaukee

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no sprinklers in the building.

"There were no sprinklers in this building. There were working smoke detectors that were going off that did alert occupants," said Rechlitz.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

No injuries were reported.

60th and Cold Spring, Milwaukee

60th and Cold Spring, Milwaukee