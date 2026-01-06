Milwaukee aldermen move to block tow company accused of predatory practices

The Brief Milwaukee aldermen voted unanimously to not renew DT2 Towing’s license. Council members cited dozens of complaints alleging predatory towing practices. The full Common Council is expected to vote on the issue later this month.



Milwaukee aldermen are calling a local tow operator predatory and moved this week to block the company from continuing to operate in the city.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Common Council’s Licensing Committee voted unanimously Tuesday night, Jan. 6, to not renew the license of DT2 Towing, citing dozens of complaints from residents who say they were charged hundreds of dollars to retrieve their vehicles.

Council members said the action followed repeated concerns raised by constituents and a growing list of complaints about the company’s practices.

A viral video first aired by FOX6 in March showed a confrontation between an elderly man and people towing away his car. At the time, DT2 Towing said it did nothing wrong.

Now, the company’s owner is facing renewed scrutiny.

"Every day I get a call about you. Every single day," said Alderwoman Andrea Pratt during the committee meeting.

DT2 Towing owner Don Thurmond appeared before the Licensing Committee Tuesday night to respond to criticism.

"I have made a whole lot of changes and willing to continue to make changes to try to help," Thurmond said.

What they're saying:

Multiple people testified against the company, alleging it only accepted cash and targeted vulnerable drivers. One of those was Annie Smith, whose car was towed on Christmas Day 2024.

"I think they towed my car without reason. I couldn’t understand that," said Smith, who said her vehicle was parked in a handicapped spot at a Walgreens despite having a valid handicapped plate.

She said she was later told her car was parked over the line.

Smith’s attorney, Michael Maistelman, accused the company of deceptive practices.

"It gives everybody a bad name," Maistelman said.

Following testimony, the committee voted unanimously to move forward with a non-renewal of the company’s license.

"I’m going to move for a non-renewal," Pratt said during the meeting.

Alderman Peter Burgelis said the vote sends a broader message to the industry.

"Getting rid of the bad apples is going to make the rest of the bunch better. I hope," Burgelis said.

What's next:

The full Milwaukee Common Council is expected to vote on the license non-renewal in two weeks. DT2 Towing’s current license is set to expire Feb. 7.