Milwaukee Air & Water Show acquired by Air Show Consultants, LLC

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show was acquired by MSgt. Brian L. Allendorfer Jr., USAF (Ret.) through Air Show Consultants ("ASC"), it was announced on Tuesday, March 10. The transition comes as longtime show producer Paul Rogers steps into retirement.

A news release says Allendorfer is a seasoned aviation professional and event management leader with deep ties to the Milwaukee area. He has been involved in airshow operations for more than two decades.

"A retired U.S. Air Force veteran, Allendorfer previously served as a KC-135 boom operator based in Illinois. His military background has long influenced his work in the air show industry, which he entered in 2000. Over the years, he has played a key role in the production and management of major shows in Chicago, Rockford, Gary, and Milwaukee, and has directly contributed to the Milwaukee event for approximately 20 years.

"Under Allendorfer’s leadership, the Milwaukee Air & Water Show will remain proudly patriotic and family-friendly, paying tribute to military service and celebrating the spirit of Americana. Plans are already underway to enhance the guest experience with a cleaner, more polished presentation, expanded programming, and a continued commitment to delivering a stellar lineup of performers.

"'Our goal is to elevate every aspect of the event, from logistics to entertainment, while preserving the heart of what makes this show an iconic Milwaukee tradition,' Allendorfer added. ‘It’s about creating an experience that makes people proud to be Americans and proud to call Milwaukee home, and it will remain a family show. In fact, the entirety of my family is involved in one way or another with the show. We all have our roles.’

"The 2026 Milwaukee Air & Water Show will continue to proudly feature WaterStone Bank as its title sponsor, underscoring strong community partnerships and long-term local investment in the event’s future. In addition, 2026 marks America’s 250th anniversary, the Semiquincentennial. The Milwaukee Air & Water show will celebrate this milestone during the event and pay homage to the incredible men and women who have paved the way to today’s America."

For more information, visit theairshowconsultants.com or mkeairwatershow.com.