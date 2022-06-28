Milwaukee Admirals Garage Sale 2022; buy game-worn jerseys, sticks, more

article

The Milwaukee Admirals annual Garage Sale will take place this week beginning on Tuesday, June 28 and concluding on Wednesday, June 29.

The garage sale will feature game-worn jerseys, new and game-used sticks, and other game-used equipment all priced significantly below retail value. In addition, Admirals merchandise will be available at a discounted rate.

The sale runs Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. pm only for FULL AND HALF season ticket members, Build-Your-Own-Plan holders of a 20-pack or more who are on the Admirals365 Plan or paid in full.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

On Wednesday, the sale is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fans should enter Panther Arena through the main doors off of Kilbourn Avenue and proceed into the bowl area for the sale.

All items at the garage sale are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. No items are available for sale before the garage sale begins.