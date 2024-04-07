Milwaukee Admirals lose to Texas Stars, magic number remains 5 points

article

Emilio Pettersen scored two goals to lead the Texas Stars to a 3-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday, April 7 at H-E-B Center.

The Admirals’ magic number to clinch the Central Division title remains at five points after the loss.

Texas outshot the Admirals 35-19 in the contest.

The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Friday, April 12 to host the Chicago Wolves.