Milwaukee Admirals fall to Chicago in OT loss

In a game featuring two teams with depleted rosters because of COVID problems with their respective parent clubs, the Admirals dropped a 1-0 overtime decision to the Chicago Wolves on Friday night at Panther Arena.

After a scoreless 60 minutes, Chicago’s Dominik Bokk found the game-winner on his second goal of the season with 2:10 left to play. Bokk carried the puck all the way up the near boards and into the Ads zone before cutting to the middle where to fire a wrister that went over the shoulder of Ads goalie Connor Ingram.

Ingram was impressive in net for Milwaukee, turning aside 38 Chicago shots. It was the seventh time in 17 games that he has faced at least 30 shots this season. Equally impressive was the Wolves’ Eetu Makiniemi, who stopped all 25 shots the Ads threw at him for his second shutout of the season.

Despite the loss, the Admirals extended their season-best point streak to six games (6-0-1) and it marked the first 1-0 OT game that Milwaukee had played since a March 5, 2016 a win at Chicago.

Both the Admirals and Wolves had five players recalled to the NHL this week as a direct result of additions to the COVID protocols in Nashville and Carolina, respectively. In addition, the Ads were coach tonight by Greg Rallo who is normally an assistant with the team, but took the reigns when Karl Taylor and Scott Ford were needed in Nashville.

The two teams finish off their home-and-home set Saturday night at the Allstate Arena at 7 p.m. The Ads next home game won’t be until after Christmas when they host the Rockford IceHogs on Thursday, December 30th at 7 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News