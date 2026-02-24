Milwaukee Admirals cut down by Iowa Wild in overtime; 2-1

article

The Brief Carson Lambos scored at 1:27 of OT to lead the Iowa Wild to a 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals. Admirals goalie T.J. Semptimphelter stopped 26 shots in the loss, while Reid Schaefer provided Milwaukee's lone goal. The loss extends Milwaukee's winless streak to four games as they prepare to host the Manitoba Moose this weekend.



Defenseman Carson Lambos scored the overtime winner to give the Iowa Wild a 2-1 win over the Admirals Tuesday, Feb. 24, at Casey’s Center in Des Moines.

Overtime loss to Wild

What we know:

The loss spoiled another solid performance from goalie T.J. Semptimphelter. Playing his second consecutive game for the Admirals, Semptmphelter stopped 26 shots. He suffered an overtime loss in his first Admirals appearance against Grand Rapids.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Milwaukee struggled to gain possession of the puck in the overtime session. Lambos was able to get a pass in the right circle and fired a low shot past the glove of the Milwaukee goalie at 1:27.

It didn’t take long for the Wild to grab a 1-0 lead. Only :19 into the contest, Iowa’s Oskar Olausson beat a couple defenders to slide the puck into the net for his ninth goal of the season.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Milwaukee tied the score at 19:29 of the first stanza when Reid Schaefer’s shot from the slot sailed past the glove of Iowa’s goalie. It was Schaefer’s 11th goal of the season. Assists went to Jordan Oesterle and Fedor Svechkov.

Milwaukee’s winless skid has reached four games (0-1-2-1).

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What's next:

Milwaukee will return to Historic Panther Arena to host the Manitoba Moose Saturday, Feb. 28 and Sunday, March 1.