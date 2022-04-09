Milwaukee Admirals beat Manitoba Moose

One game after Manitoba ended the Admirals nine-game point-streak, Milwaukee got revenge with a complete-game dominant performance in a 7-2 victory over the Moose on Friday night at Panther Arena.

Cody Glass led the way for Milwaukee with a pair of goals on the night, while Brayden Burke dished out three assists and Jimmy Huntington and Cole Schneider each collected a pair of helpers to pace the offense, while Connor Ingram stopped 22 shots to earn his 28th victory of the season in net.

The victory also lowered the Admirals magic number to clinch a spot in the Calder Cup playoffs to nine with seven games remaining in the regular season.

The Admirals jumped on the Moose early, registering the first seven shots on goal of the game and scoring on that seventh shot off the stick of Glass 8:41 into the game. A slap pass from Burke to Cole Smith stationed in front of the Manitoba net less than three minutes later pushed the Ads lead to 2-0 and marked Smith’s 17th tally of the season.

Milwaukee blew the game open in the second period, scoring four on Manitoba goalie Eric Cormier in a 9:34 span and chasing him from the net. Egor Afanasyev, Glass, Alex Biega, and Mitch McLain all lit the lamp in the sandwich frame and pushed their lead to six.

A power-play goal from Manitoba’s CJ Suess 5:46 into the third period spoiled Ingram’s shot at a sixth shutout. The Moose’s Jeff Malott also registered a power-play marker in the third period before Milwaukee’s Kole Sherwood ended the scoring with a PPG of his own with 19 seconds remaining in the contest.

The Admirals, who own the second-best power-play unit in the AHL, finished the night 2-for-5 with the man advantage.

The Admirals look to keep the momentum going when they wrap up their four-game home stand on Saturday night when they play host to the Cleveland Monsters at 6 p.m. at Panther Arena.

