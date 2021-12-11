Milwaukee Admirals beat Iowa Wild in OT

article

Cody Glass scored the game-winning goal at 2:01 of overtime to help the Admirals secure their first three-game winning streak of the season in a 4-3 victory over Iowa on Friday night at Panther Arena.

With the Admirals on the power-play in the extra session Glass sent a low-wrist shot that snuck through the legs of Iowa goalie Hunter Jones and trickled across the line to complete a comeback victory.

Glass’ GWG was made possible by Matt Tennyson, who tied the game at three with 97 seconds to play in overtime. Cole Smith kept possession of the puck along the boards and pushed the puck back to Tennyson, who drove towards center ice and took a shot that beat Jones over his left shoulder.

Milwaukee jumped out to a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals just 51 seconds apart from Graham Knott and Mitch McLain. Gnott’s goal came at 12:21 when his shot from the left dot deflected off the leg of an Iowa defender and trickled past the extended pad of Hunter Jones and into the Wild net.

McLain pumped the lead to two when his aggressive forecheck caused a turnover that he carried into the Iowa zone and scored form almost the exact same spot as Knott. It was his sixth goal of the season and his third against his former team.

However, Iowa would crawl back into the game as they scored two of their own. Kyle Rau got the first one at 14:33 of the first period courtesy of a power-play marker. Joseph Cramarossa was all along in front of the Milwaukee net and scored on a pass from Nick Swaney to knot the score at two at the 6:15 mark of the sandwich frame.

The Wild took their first lead of the night on their third power-play of the final stanza as Alexander Khovanov fired a wrister past Devin Cooley with just over five minutes to play in the game.

Tennyson, who assisted on Knott’s goal, was the only Admiral with more than a point on the night. Playing in his first game since November 18, Cooley made a season-high 30 saves to pick up his second victory of the year.

The Admirals and Wild get right back at it on Saturday night at 6 pm from Panther Arena.