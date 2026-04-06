Milwaukee addresses grocers, pharmacies leaving city with new legislation

The Brief A Milwaukee committee advanced an ordinance requiring grocers and pharmacies to provide a 60-day written notice before closing to allow the city time to intervene. Officials moved to declare "food apartheid"—defined as a racialized system denying fresh food access to people of color—as a public health emergency. Common Council members emphasized that residents must be central to building strategies that address the "cycle" of business departures in low-income neighborhoods.



A City of Milwaukee committee advanced legislation on Monday, April 6, to tackle the growing issue of grocers and pharmacies closing in the city.

Legislation advanced

What we know:

Common Council members were in agreement that whatever steps are taken to stop the loss of grocers and pharmacies in the city, community members need to be involved.

On Monday, the Steering and Rules Committee advanced two resolutions in response to multiple grocery stores, as well as pharmacies that have closed in the city – including in low-income neighborhoods.

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One resolution declares what they are calling food apartheid, a deliberate and racialized system denying people of color access to fresh foods – a public health emergency. As part of that, the committee also advanced a change to city ordinance, requiring grocers and pharmacies to give a 60-day written notice of intent to close the city, detailing the date of closure, reason for closure, and plans for employees.

The intent is to give the city about a month of time to try and find a way to keep the business open, while also letting residents know about the upcoming closure.

This is just part of a series of efforts the Common Council and administration are working on to address the issue, while getting input from community members.

What they're saying:

"They are the ones closest to the issue, because they have solutions. But we have to be the ones that have to ask those questions and build those solutions out with the people. If we don’t, we keep going in the same cycle over and over again and we keep producing things that are not meeting the material needs of the community and these businesses," said Melody McCurtis, Metcalfe Park Community Bridges Deputy Director.

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The resolution and ordinance change now goes on to another committee. Both still need to be approved by the full Common Council.