Milwaukee Active Streets program extended into winter months

article

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) announced on Tuesday, Nov. 22 that it is extending the program that permits restaurants and bars to utilize sidewalks, parking lanes, and travel lanes for expanded seating accommodations.

The Active Streets for Business winter season is from Nov. 16, 2022 through March 16, 2023. The program’s winter guidelines include allowances for tenting and heating:

Temporary outdoor structures (tenting) Must have 50% total wall space open to allow air flow Must be fire-resistant Must be weighted, anchored or secured without damaging the public way

Must have 50% total wall space open to allow air flow

Must be fire-resistant

Must be weighted, anchored or secured without damaging the public way

Heating Devices Electrical devices must be installed/approved by a licensed electrical contractor Heating devices (gas or electric) must be away from combustible materials Cords or materials should not create tripping hazards or violate ADA guidelines

Electrical devices must be installed/approved by a licensed electrical contractor

Heating devices (gas or electric) must be away from combustible materials

Cords or materials should not create tripping hazards or violate ADA guidelines

Snow and Ice Control Businesses will need inclement weather plans submitted for snow and ice removal Businesses are responsible for clearing near their outdoor space(s) Businesses on closed streets are responsible for clearing behind those barricades

Businesses will need inclement weather plans submitted for snow and ice removal

Businesses are responsible for clearing near their outdoor space(s)

Businesses on closed streets are responsible for clearing behind those barricades

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Current participants in the Active Streets for Business program will need to adhere to the winter guidelines. The full guidelines can be found at Milwaukee.gov/dpw.

Active Streets for Business is a no-fee, city-wide program launched in 2020 to provide food and beverage businesses more flexibility with providing outdoor accommodations. Officials say the program proved popular with 36 permit holders in summer 2022. So far this year’s winter season, 12 of those permit holders have requested extensions.