Milwaukee 7-year-old boy shot near 91st and Silver Spring

Milwaukee police said a 7-year-old boy was hurt when shots were fired into a home near 91st and Silver Spring Wednesday night, Dec. 7.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m.

Police said the boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers.