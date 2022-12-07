Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee 7-year-old boy shot near 91st and Silver Spring

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:34PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 7-year-old boy was hurt when shots were fired into a home near 91st and Silver Spring Wednesday night, Dec. 7.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m.

Police said the boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers.