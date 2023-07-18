Milwaukee 5-year-old shot, 41st and Wright

A 5-year-old was shot in Milwaukee at 41st and Wright Tuesday, July 18.

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests were made.

It's the second 5-year-old shot in Milwaukee in two days.

A Milwaukee 5-year-old girl was shot Monday morning, July 17 near 85th and Allyn. Police said a Milwaukee man, 36, was arrested.