Milwaukee 4-year-old killed in accidental shooting; 16-year-old arrested

article

The Brief A 4-year-old child died Saturday, Oct. 24, after accidentally being shot by a 6-year-old who got ahold of a loaded firearm. The shooting happened near 53rd and Center. A 16-year-old boy was arrested for possessing a firearm.



A 4-year-old child died on Saturday, Oct. 24, after accidentally being shot by a 6-year-old who got ahold of a loaded firearm.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened in a home near 53rd and Center at around 8:55 a.m.

The 6-year-old got ahold of the firearm and shot the 4-year-old, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A 16-year-old male was arrested for possessing a firearm. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Milwaukee police urges the public to properly store and secure firearms, as well as keep them out of reach of children.