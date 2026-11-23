The Brief An 11-year-old boy accused of fatally stabbing his 18-year-old brother will not face adult charges. The Milwaukee medical examiner said the stabbing occurred last Thursday near 41st and Keefe. Attorney William Sulton said the 11-year-old was also injured and expects a delinquency petition.



The 11-year-old boy accused of fatally stabbing his older brother will not be charged as an adult.

Fatal stabbing

The backstory:

On Thursday, Nov. 19, near 41st and Keefe, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner said an 11-year-old stabbed his 18-year-old brother in the chest. It is unclear what led to the incident.

Boy's attorney speaks to FOX6

What they're saying:

The 11-year-old's attorney, William Sulton, said his client was also injured and went to the hospital. He also said the brothers were the only people at home at the time. A GoFundMe for the victim shows photos of 18-year-old Jahzair Gray.

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"As you can imagine, someone his age doesn’t really understand the process fully of what’s going on here. The way I would describe it is probably weird for him," Sulton said. "I believe that having him in his mother’s custody is where he needs to be and that is in his best interest."

What's next:

Sulton expects a delinquency petition to be filed against the child Tuesday. FOX6 News reached out to the family, who did not want to talk, but Sulton expects the family to have a statement at some point.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Christina Van Zelst and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.