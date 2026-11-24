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The Brief An 11-year-old boy accused of fatally stabbing his 18-year-old brother will not face adult charges. The Milwaukee medical examiner said the stabbing occurred last Thursday near 41st and Keefe. On Tuesday, the 11-year-old boy was released into his mother's care following a court hearing.



The 11-year-old boy accused of stabbing his 18-year-old brother to death in Milwaukee last week has been released into his mother's care.

That ruling came after a court hearing late Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 24. The boy will not be charged in adult court.

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Attorney statement

What they're saying:

The boy's attorney, William Sulton, sent the following statement to FOX6:

"This afternoon, the Milwaukee County Children’s Court Division rightly ordered that our 11-year-old client be released into the care and custody of his mother. We are grateful to the court for recognizing both the unique circumstances of this case and the standards of Wisconsin juvenile law.

"Our client’s mother and extended family are wading through unimaginable grief. They are mourning the heartbreaking loss of a beloved 18-year-old son and brother, Jahzair Gray, while doing everything possible to protect and care for an 11-year-old child who was also injured and traumatized last week. Keeping a young boy locked in secure detention away from his mother would only compound a grieving family’s pain without advancing justice or public safety.

"Out of respect for the confidentiality of juvenile court proceedings and the ongoing legal process, neither defense counsel nor the family will comment at this time on the specific facts under review.

"We ask members of the media and the Milwaukee community to respect this family’s privacy, refrain from contacting relatives directly, and give a grieving mother and her children the space they need to mourn Jahzair and begin to heal. All media inquiries should be directed solely to our office."

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Fatal stabbing

The backstory:

On Thursday, Nov. 19, near 41st and Keefe, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner said an 11-year-old stabbed his 18-year-old brother in the chest. It is unclear what led to the incident.

The 11-year-old's attorney, William Sulton, said his client was also injured and went to the hospital. He also said the brothers were the only people at home at the time. A GoFundMe for the victim shows photos of 18-year-old Jahzair Gray.

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"As you can imagine, someone his age doesn’t really understand the process fully of what’s going on here. The way I would describe it is probably weird for him," Sulton said. "I believe that having him in his mother’s custody is where he needs to be and that is in his best interest."