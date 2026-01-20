Microsoft in Wisconsin; Mount Pleasant may become data center hub

The Brief Microsoft is seeking approval to build 15 more data centers on the former Foxconn site in Mount Pleasant. Plans call for two large clusters of data centers, each spanning hundreds of thousands of square feet. The proposal adds to Microsoft’s growing data center footprint already under construction nearby.



Mount Pleasant could soon become home to a massive concentration of data centers if Microsoft moves forward with new expansion plans.

What we know:

The tech giant is set to go before the village’s Plan Commission on Wednesday, Jan. 21, asking for approval to build 15 additional data centers on the former Foxconn site. Microsoft already owns the land, having purchased it from Foxconn several years ago.

Each proposed building would cover roughly the area of 10 football fields, transforming farmland once promised for a sprawling LCD screen factory into what would effectively be a data center campus.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Documents uploaded ahead of the Wednesday meeting outline the scale of Microsoft’s plans. East of Interstate 94 and south of State Highway 11, the company wants to construct nine data centers, each measuring nearly 580,000 square feet.

"Think of it as a hotel for computers. It has everything they need to thrive," said Steven Goodman, senior director of technology at Marquette University.

Microsoft has already received approval to flatten the land at the site.

Directly north of that area, plans call for a second site with six data centers, each just over 568,000 square feet.

What they're saying:

"Infrastructure buildouts progress only when communities conclude that the benefits outweigh the costs," said Brad Smith, Microsoft vice chair and president.

The proposal comes one week after Smith, a Wisconsin native, unveiled what Microsoft calls a "community-first" artificial intelligence initiative. The company pledges to pay higher utility rates, increase transparency and partner more closely with the community.

"We will minimize our water use, and we will replenish more of your water than we will use," said Smith.

Dig deeper:

The new Mount Pleasant proposal follows Microsoft’s decision to scrap earlier plans to build data centers north of the area in Caledonia.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Goodman, who previously oversaw about 400 data centers while working at GE Healthcare, said Microsoft’s ambitions in Mount Pleasant may extend beyond the current proposal.

"They're hedging their bets right now and they're buying that land for either expanding the data centers in the future, or expanding the types of facilities that they're going to provide themselves," Goodman said. "And one of them could be power."

The 15 proposed data centers would be in addition to two Microsoft data centers already under construction southeast of the new sites.

What's next:

The Mount Pleasant Plan Commission is scheduled to meet Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Related article