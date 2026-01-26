Microsoft data centers; Mount Pleasant approves expansion plan

The Brief Mount Pleasant approved 15 more Microsoft data centers with a unanimous board vote. The expansion adds to two data centers already under construction in the village. Some residents raised concerns, but most speakers voiced support for the project.



Mount Pleasant leaders on Monday, Jan. 26, approved plans for Microsoft to build 15 additional data centers in Racine County, a move officials say puts the area on track to host the largest supercomputer in the world.

What we know:

The Village Board voted unanimously on Jan. 26 to approve construction of the new facilities on land already owned by Microsoft and zoned for industrial use. The approval adds to two data centers Microsoft is already building in the village.

Village leaders said the project will roll out over several years, transforming large stretches of land into technology infrastructure tied to artificial intelligence.

"I think it is an emerging market and I think that there isn’t a better spot for us to be in," said David Degroot, village president.

Under the approved plan, nine data centers will be built near Durand Avenue, with another six planned off International Drive. Construction on the Durand Avenue site is expected to begin by late summer or early fall, according to village officials. The International Drive site remains in a preliminary phase.

What they're saying:

Some residents raised concerns about the scale of the expansion and its potential impacts on energy use, water consumption and noise.

"When is enough enough?" asked resident Tony Martino. "How many data centers?"

"One or two data centers, we can live with that," resident Jack Nemer said. "15 to 20, that’s [...]"

Despite those concerns, most speakers at Monday’s meeting voiced support for the project, citing economic development and job creation.

Dig deeper:

Michael Ervin, an organizing director with Operating Engineers Local 139, said union workers are already active at existing construction sites and are prepared for the additional work.

"AI is here whether you like it or not. The bus has left the station. $13 billion is a lot of work, and we’re ready to do it," he said. "We do it skillfully, we do it safely."

Degroot said the scope of the project is unlike anything previously built in the area.

"What’s being built out there is the largest supercomputer in the world by a factor of 10," Degroot said.

Village officials said they expect the expansion to bring long-term economic growth, even as questions remain about infrastructure demands and environmental impacts as the project moves forward.

