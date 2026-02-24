Mexico unrest delays flights to Milwaukee; families lean on prayer

The Brief The death of "El Mencho" triggered widespread violence and road blocks in Mexico, leading to significant flight delays across North America. Passengers arriving at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport reported being stuck for days in Puerto Vallarta before emergency flights could bring them home. Milwaukee’s Mexican community gathered at the Basilica of St. Josaphat to pray for relatives.



The killing of the drug lord, El Mencho, has sparked unrest in Mexico and caused many flights throughout North America to be delayed.

Flight disruptions

What we know:

FOX6 News visited Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport when a flight from Puerto Vallarta arrived on Tuesday, Feb. 24.

Passengers were grateful to be home. One woman said she was supposed to leave Puerto Vallarta on Sunday, but her flight got delayed after the unrest. The woman, who is from Green Bay, shared images she was able to capture while in Mexico.

"We're thrilled when we heard, some of us started to cry yesterday when we knew that they were sending a plane for us," said Erica Jansky.

Prayers at the Basilica

Dig deeper:

Meanwhile, at the Basilica of St. Josephat on Milwaukee's south side, several who came to visit the life-size statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe, said they were also there to pray for loved ones in Mexico.

"A lot of places are either deciding to close just to keep everyone. The other thing is constant violence happening in the communities too so just not knowing part is very unsettling," said Miriam Ojeda, who was praying for family in Mexico.

Our Lady of Guadalupe at the Basilica of St. Josephat

Translated: "My parents are telling me they haven't been able to leave the hospital because of the shooting and violence. My mom says they didn't let her leave the hospital to get something to eat, and it scares me, because you wonder what is going to happen if they are blocking roads. There's not transportation to get home. It makes me really sad to see what's happening," said Eva Hurtado, who was praying for family in Mexico.

On Monday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reported normal activities have resumed. But people in Milwaukee with loved ones in Mexico said they are not letting their guard down.