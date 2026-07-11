Metcalfe Park community members address food insecurity

The Brief A Pick 'N Save grocery store closed in Milwaukee's Metcalfe Park community in July 2025. Neighbors and community leaders walked to the vacant store to speak about the local food gap. Local organizations hosted an event to provide free food and teach gardening and land ownership.



Pick 'n Save closed in Milwaukee's Metcalfe Park community in July 2025. Neighbors said it created a gap leaving them with no nearby grocery store.

On Saturday, July 11, neighbors and community leaders walked to the now vacant building on 35th and North Avenue.

"We no longer have any fresh food access in our neighborhood within walking distance, or I think a two-mile radius," said Koren Dennison, a neighbor.

Residents in the area said the sudden closure of Pick 'n Save created distance between neighbors and necessary nutrients.

"We continue to see these grocery stores closing in our neighborhoods," said Nateya Taylor, the founder of Run Black & Green. "A lot of these grocery stores gave very short notices, like two days, 30 days."

Run Black & Green focuses on increasing wellness in Black communities.

"We see that what we call food apartheid is impacting many Black communities across Milwaukee," Taylor said.

Run Black & Green, along with Metcalfe Park Community Bridges, hosted "Run Black & Grow," allowing neighbors to get free food and reflect on the past while speaking on their goals for the future of the community.

Neighbors also went to Metcalfe Park's Black Joy Farm to learn how to garden.

"When you can't go get something, you have to do it yourself," Dennison said.

The gardening workshop also included information on soil and land ownership.

"Land ownership is the key to food sovereignty," Taylor said.

Taylor said there have been some improvements over the last year. Milwaukee County and the city declared food apartheid a public health emergency.

The community also created community-powered fridges for people to gain access to food.

But when it comes to the future, neighbors said they have work to do to fill the gaps themselves.

Organizers said they are working on initiatives to fill the food gap by growing produce and encouraging people to apply for grants to open up local grocery stores.