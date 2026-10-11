The Brief A man convicted in connection to a Merton hit-and-run crash was sentenced to prison. The victims, a 64-year-old man and 64-year-old woman, were hospitalized. The sheriff's department said the driver turned himself in after the crash.



The man convicted in a Merton hit-and-run crash that seriously injured two people has been sentenced to prison.

Plea and sentencing

In Court:

Court records show Christopher Wood pleaded no contest to one count of hit-and-run involving great bodily harm, and a second count of the same charge was dismissed. A judge then sentenced Wood to four years in prison and five years of extended supervision.

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Christopher Wood

The backstory:

The hit-and-run happened at around 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2025. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said a car was on Main Street northbound, near Huntington Street, when it hit two pedestrians.

Court filings said the victims – a 64-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman – were found in the middle of the street, unable to move and going in and out of consciousness. They were taken to a hospital for injuries that included multiple broken bones and a brain bleed.

Suspect vehicle in Merton hit-and-run

The suspect vehicle, a blue sedan, fled the scene but was captured on surveillance. Prosecutors said the video showed the victims holding hands as they checked for traffic and began to cross the street. They were near the center line when the woman waved her arms "in an apparent attempt to get the attention of a vehicle coming towards them."

Court filings said the blue car, which was partially in the oncoming lane of traffic, then hit the victims. It slowed down but then kept going as the victims were left in the street. Debris from the car was left behind at the scene.

The sheriff's department said the driver, later identified as Wood, turned himself in the next night after a deputy spotted a blue sedan with front-end damage "consistent with the debris" left at the crash scene.