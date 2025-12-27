article

Mequon police arrested a man early Saturday morning and recovered a bullet casing after reports of an "altercation" and possible gunshots.

Police were called about an "altercation" near the River Club of Mequon, on Ville du Parc Drive off of Freistadt Road, around 8:40 p.m. Several callers said two people were involved, and one caller reported hearing possible gunshots.

A vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived, according to police, but the vehicle struck and damaged property in the area. A bullet casing was found at the scene.

Investigators identified the two people involved, determined it was an isolated domestic incident between a man and a woman, and began working to determine where they went.

Hours later, at around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday morning, Mequon police located the man driving the vehicle involved in the incident. The 32-year-old from Milwaukee was then arrested. The woman was found to be safe and not injured.

The police department said it would refer charges to the Ozaukee County District Attorney's Office for operating under the influence (third offense), disorderly conduct, reckless driving and more.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.