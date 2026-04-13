Mequon barn roof collapse, emergency crews respond

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Emergency crews are responding to a property on County Line Road in Mequon for a barn roof collapse.

The incident happened on County Line Road near Columbia Drive.

Images from the scene show part of the top of the barn appears to have collapsed. Ambulances were also seen taking at least one person away on a stretcher.

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FOX6 is working to learn more, including if there were any injuries.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.