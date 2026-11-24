Woodman's alcohol theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspects
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MILWAUKEE - Menomonee Falls police are looking for five suspects who they say stole alcohol from Woodman's earlier this month.
What we know:
It happened just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Police said the group took $93.92 worth of alcohol without paying for it.
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What we don't know:
Police did not say how much or what type of alcohol was purchased.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 or email Officer Strom.
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The Source: The Menomonee Falls Police Department released a photo of the suspects and information about the theft investigation.