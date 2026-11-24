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The Brief Menomonee Falls police are looking for five suspects who they say stole alcohol. It happened at Woodman's on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 4. Anyone with information is asked to call 262-532-8700 or email Officer Strom.



Menomonee Falls police are looking for five suspects who they say stole alcohol from Woodman's earlier this month.

What we know:

It happened just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Police said the group took $93.92 worth of alcohol without paying for it.

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What we don't know:

Police did not say how much or what type of alcohol was purchased.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 or email Officer Strom.

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