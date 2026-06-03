Menomonee Falls teen's attorney alleges excessive police force

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The Brief Attorney William Sulton says Menomonee Falls police used excessive force while restraining a 13-year-old boy at his home May 21. Menomonee Falls police say officers were trying to gain control of a resistive juvenile and that their actions were reasonable and justified. Sulton said the teen’s family is calling for all three officers to be fired and plans to file a lawsuit.



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A video showing three officers restraining a 13-year-old boy at a Menomonee Falls home is under scrutiny.

What we know:

Menomonee Falls police say the teen was resisting. The teen’s attorney says the officers used excessive force.

Attorney William Sulton said the incident happened May 21 at the teen’s Menomonee Falls home. Sulton said the teen’s sister started recording because of how shocking the interaction was.

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Sulton received the case Wednesday. He said his client, a 13-year-old Menomonee Falls boy, is traumatized after a school resource officer at North Middle School and two Menomonee Falls police officers showed up at his home.

What they're saying:

"The video is awful. What you see is a school resource officer shoving a child’s head into the ground with the full weight of his body and then choking him with his hand," Sulton said. "My client’s younger brother told the SRO that his older brother had taken a photo of him when he was in the shower, in fact what happened is the younger brother took a photo of his older brother – doesn’t really matter. This isn’t the kind of thing that led to three officers descending on a home."

Sulton said officers asked the 13-year-old questions before the situation escalated. He said the teen had trouble breathing and swallowing after the incident, but the majority of his injuries are emotional.

"You’re telling me you need three cops to deal with one 13-year-old child?" Sulton asked.

The other side:

In a statement to FOX6, the Menomonee Falls Police Department backed the officers’ actions. The department said that during officers’ efforts to gain control of a resistive juvenile, one officer placed his hand momentarily near the teen’s shoulder and neck as the teen "flailed about."

Police said the officer was attempting to secure the teen’s torso while another officer tried to secure his lower body.

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The police department said the officers remained calm, requested the teen’s cooperation and were successful in applying handcuffs.

Dig deeper:

Sulton said the family is calling for all three officers to be fired and is pushing for better training. He said the family plans to file a lawsuit.

The police department said its initial conclusion was that the officers’ actions were reasonable and justified.

FOX6 reached out to the school district by email Wednesday afternoon but has not yet heard back.