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Menomonee Falls Woodman's thefts, police seek suspects

By
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 5, 2026 8:53 PM CDT
Published October 5, 2026 8:53 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Menomonee Falls police are investigating two, separate Woodman's thefts that happened days apart.
    • One suspect is sought in the first theft, and two others are sought in the second.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 or email Sgt. Compton.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are seeking multiple suspects after two, separate thefts from Woodman's that happened days apart.

Woodman's theft on Sept. 30

The details:

The first theft police are investigating happened just before noon on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Police said the suspect arrived in a silver Chevrolet Impala with no license plates and left with $1,041.67 worth of items.

Suspect in Woodman's theft that happened on Sept. 30, 2026. (Courtesy: MFPD)

Woodman's theft on Oct. 2

The details:

The second theft happened at around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2. Police said two suspects arrived in a black Ford SUV, put numerous items in a backpack and left without paying.

Suspects in Woodman's theft that happened on Oct. 2, 2026. (Courtesy: MFPD)

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information on either Woodman's theft is asked to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 or email Sgt. Compton.

The Source: The Menomonee Falls Police Department released information about the theft investigations.

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