Menomonee Falls Woodman's thefts, police seek suspects
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are seeking multiple suspects after two, separate thefts from Woodman's that happened days apart.
Woodman's theft on Sept. 30
The details:
The first theft police are investigating happened just before noon on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Police said the suspect arrived in a silver Chevrolet Impala with no license plates and left with $1,041.67 worth of items.
Suspect in Woodman's theft that happened on Sept. 30, 2026. (Courtesy: MFPD)
Woodman's theft on Oct. 2
The details:
The second theft happened at around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2. Police said two suspects arrived in a black Ford SUV, put numerous items in a backpack and left without paying.
Suspects in Woodman's theft that happened on Oct. 2, 2026. (Courtesy: MFPD)
Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information on either Woodman's theft is asked to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 or email Sgt. Compton.
The Source: The Menomonee Falls Police Department released information about the theft investigations.