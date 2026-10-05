The Brief Menomonee Falls police are investigating two, separate Woodman's thefts that happened days apart. One suspect is sought in the first theft, and two others are sought in the second. Anyone with information is asked to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 or email Sgt. Compton.



Menomonee Falls police are seeking multiple suspects after two, separate thefts from Woodman's that happened days apart.

Woodman's theft on Sept. 30

The details:

The first theft police are investigating happened just before noon on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Police said the suspect arrived in a silver Chevrolet Impala with no license plates and left with $1,041.67 worth of items.

Suspect in Woodman's theft that happened on Sept. 30, 2026. (Courtesy: MFPD)

Woodman's theft on Oct. 2

The details:

The second theft happened at around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2. Police said two suspects arrived in a black Ford SUV, put numerous items in a backpack and left without paying.

Suspects in Woodman's theft that happened on Oct. 2, 2026. (Courtesy: MFPD)

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information on either Woodman's theft is asked to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 or email Sgt. Compton.