Menomonee Falls police call forceful arrest of teen "justified"

The Brief Police call the forceful arrest of a 13-year-old boy "justified," while his attorney claims the teen was "targeted" over a sibling dispute. The boy admits he held onto a door out of fear, while police state they used restraint because he was resisting and flailing. The family's attorney is demanding the officers be fired and plans to file a federal civil rights lawsuit.



Menomonee Falls police say three officers' actions during an arrest of a 13-year-old boy were "reasonable" and "justified." The boy's attorney called it a "targeted" arrest, all stemming from a dispute between two brothers that the attorney said was blown out of proportion.

Arrest questions

What we know:

The sister of 13-year-old Ronald Shabazz recorded three Menomonee Falls police officers on top of the boy last month at his home. Shabazz and his attorney say the incident started with a Snapchat of a photo of Shabazz when he was in the shower, shared by his younger brother.

"I found out, and said I was going to tell on him, and I took a screenshot of it. The day after that, the police came to my house, woke me up, and we were talking. I was answering all their questions. I showed them the screenshot of what my brother sent of me, and they still arrested me," Shabazz said on Thursday.

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"He tells his younger brother he's going to tell on him. The younger brother simply overreacts and goes to school and tells the school resource officer that his older brother shared this photo," said William Sulton, attorney. "The school resource officer knows who (Ronald) is, doesn’t like him, decides to leave his post at the school, get backup and go to his house to harass this 13-year-old child."

Police statement

The other side:

Menomonee Falls police said in a statement on Wednesday that Shabazz was resisting. They said one officer placed his hand "momentarily" on Shabazz's shoulder and neck area as he "flailed about." They said the officers remained calm, and asked for the boy to cooperate, and eventually got him in handcuffs.

What they're saying:

"They’re saying I sent a picture of my little brother, and then I’m telling them how I didn’t. and it kind of escalated from there," Shabazz said.

Ronald Shabazz

"Why did it escalate?" asked FOX6's Bill Miston.

"Because when they told me I was being arrested, I grabbed the door," Shabazz said. "I was holding onto the door. They were pulling me and my grandpa took my phone, and they pulled me down, and I hit the patio, and dragged me into the grass."

"When they were arresting you, police said you were resisting. Were you resisting?" Miston asked.

"I was just freaking out. I was scared," Shabazz replied.

"Have you seen the photo in question?" Miston asked of attorney William Sulton.

"I have not seen the photo, they seized the phone," Sulton replied.

Ronald Shabazz with attorney, William Sulton

What's next:

Sulton intends to file a federal civil rights lawsuit, and is calling for the three officers involved to be fired.

"He was absolutely targeted. That’s why this happened. They knew who he was, and they wanted to punish him. And that’s what you’re seeing on that tape: extra-judicial punishment," Sulton said.

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Menomonee Falls police said the underlying investigation into what led up to the arrest is ongoing – and that the department is in the process of reviewing and redacting the body camera video.

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