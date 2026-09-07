Menomonee Falls Kwik Trip theft; police seek suspects

article

The Brief Police are trying to find two suspects involved in a Kwik Trip theft. It happened on Silver Spring Drive in Menomonee Falls on Aug. 26. Anyone with information is asked to call Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.



Menomonee Falls police are trying to find two suspects involved in a Kwik Trip theft that happened on Aug. 26.

Retail theft

What we know:

Police said the suspects took merchandise from the location on Silver Spring Drive, just west of Lilly Road, without attempting to pay.

They were observed leaving in a dark-color SUV with an unknown license plate, and with what appeared to be a photograph of a cat on the rear passenger side window, near the trunk.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police tips

If you have any information or are investigating any similar incidents, please contact Officer Nemoir, reference case #26-021941.