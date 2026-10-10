Menomonee Falls house fire; 2 firefighters taken to hospital, family displaced

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The Brief Two firefighters were taken to the hospital and a family was displaced after a fire in Menomonee Falls on Saturday morning, Oct. 10. No residents were injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Fire Department at 262-532-8820.



Two firefighters were taken to the hospital and a family was displaced after a fire in Menomonee Falls on Saturday morning, Oct. 10.

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What we know:

According to the Menomonee Falls Fire Department, crews responded to a vehicle fire near Carl Ross Drive and Bradley Circle at around 11:26 a.m. On their way there, crews realized the vehicle was inside an attached garage.

Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the closed garage door, eaves and roof vents of the home. The fire extended into the attic.

Two firefighters were transported to a hospital for evaluation. No residents were injured.

The home sustained smoke and water damage, leaving the family displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Fire Department at 262-532-8820.

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The Menomonee Falls Fire Department was assisted by crews from Milwaukee, the City of Brookfield, Wauwatosa, Germantown, Merton, Pewaukee, Elm Grove, Sussex, New Berlin, Richfield, Jackson, Western Lakes, the Menomonee Falls Police Department, Red Cross and WE Energies.