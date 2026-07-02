Menomonee Falls house fire on St. Francis Drive; cause under investigation

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The Brief A fire broke out in a Menomonee Falls home on Wednesday, July 1. Arriving crews reported smoke showing from the home, where an exterior fire was actively spreading into the attic. Extreme heat forced the incident commander to upgrade the response to an additional alarm.



A fire caused damage to a Menomonee Falls home on Wednesday afternoon, July 1.

What we know:

The Menomonee Falls Fire Department was dispatched to a home on St. Francis Drive near Stevens Drive around 3:40 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found smoke showing from the house. An initial investigation revealed an active exterior fire that was spreading into the attic.

Due to extreme heat, the incident commander called for an additional alarm level.

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Two occupants underwent on-scene medical checks for smoke-related injuries but chose not to be taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.