Menomonee Falls CVS retail theft; police seek public's help

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The Brief Menomonee Falls police are investigating a retail theft at CVS on Appleton Avenue. Police said the theft happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 27. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 262-532-8700.



The Menomonee Falls Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects accused of stealing from a CVS Pharmacy.

Retail theft

The Details:

The Menomonee Falls Police Department said the theft happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, at the store on Appleton Avenue.

Police said two younger female suspects concealed and stole $193.23 worth of EOS-brand body wash, lotion, and various other hygiene products. The suspects arrived and left in a green Chevrolet Malibu with no registration plates.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information regarding the male’s identity, please contact Officer Grinnell at the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.