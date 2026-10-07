Menomonee Falls CVS retail theft; police seek public's help
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects accused of stealing from a CVS Pharmacy.
Retail theft
The Details:
The Menomonee Falls Police Department said the theft happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, at the store on Appleton Avenue.
Police said two younger female suspects concealed and stole $193.23 worth of EOS-brand body wash, lotion, and various other hygiene products. The suspects arrived and left in a green Chevrolet Malibu with no registration plates.
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Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information regarding the male’s identity, please contact Officer Grinnell at the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Menomonee Falls Police Department.