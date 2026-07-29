‘Please stay away’: Menasha police ask public to avoid impacted storm areas

The Brief Menasha police ask the public to steer clear of storm-damaged areas while emergency and utility crews work. Unless you live in the affected zone, are helping a local resident, or are an official Volunteer Fox Cities member, please stay away. Official volunteers are being run through Volunteer Fox Cities efforts.



Menasha police ask the public to steer clear of storm-damaged areas while emergency and utility crews work.

What they're saying:

Menasha police said they continue to see people traveling into storm-damaged neighborhoods, creating traffic jams that block emergency responders and delay utility repairs.

"Unless you live in the affected area, are assisting a resident, or are part of an official volunteer response coordinated through Volunteer Fox Cities, please stay away. We appreciate everyone who wants to help, but please do not self-deploy," Menasha police said.

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Official volunteers are being run through Volunteer Fox Cities efforts to help ensure people are sent where they are needed, have the proper information, and do not interfere with emergency and recovery operations.

Utility crews have restored electricity to parts of Menasha as of 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29.

"Please allow residents, first responders, utility crews, public works employees, contractors, and approved volunteers the room they need to work safely," said Menasha police.