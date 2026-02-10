Expand / Collapse search

Men face hidden heart risk years earlier than women, study suggests

By
Published  February 10, 2026 8:07am CST
Interviews
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Dr. Mike with the FOX Medical Team joins FOX6 WakeUp with more on why younger males are more at risk for a heart attack compared to women.

MILWAUKEE - February is American Heart Month! A new study finds younger men may develop cardiovascular disease years earlier than women. The risk of coronary heart disease begins to vary between males and females around age 35. This earlier risk profile suggests that factors beyond high blood pressure and diabetes may be involved. Dr. Mike with the FOX Medical Team joins FOX6 WakeUp with more on why younger males are more at risk for a heart attack compared to women. 

