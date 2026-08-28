Measles in Wisconsin: 'Significant' increase in cases

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The Brief Measles cases in Wisconsin saw a significant increase in southeastern Wisconsin. As of Friday, Aug. 28, 92 cases have been reported along with six probable cases. Those who are most at risk are those who are unvaccinated or don't know their vaccination status.



There has been a large increase in measles cases in southwestern Wisconsin as of Friday, Aug. 28.

Significant increase

What we know:

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), the "significant" increase in measles cases is associated with the outbreak in Grant, Iowa, and Lafayette Counties.

Cases increased from 42 reported on Tuesday to 92 reported on Friday, along with six probable cases. There have been a total of 100 cases in Wisconsin so far in 2026.

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The ongoing investigation indicates that measles is spreading locally. At this time, the investigation has not identified locations in public settings for which a full list of exposed people cannot be obtained.

DHS, along with Grant County Health Department, Iowa County Health Department, and Lafayette County Health Department, are working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed to the measles virus.

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Those at risk

Big picture view:

Those who are most at risk are those who are not vaccinated or don’t know their vaccination status. If you believe you have been exposed to measles and are not immune, remain at home and monitor for symptoms.

DHS urges all people to check their vaccination status, as vaccination against measles is the best way to prevent measles illness.

While the increase in cases is significant, it does not necessarily indicate an increase in exposure risk to the broader public. Federal, state, and local public health agencies continue to investigate cases of measles to identify and notify close contacts, identify potential public exposure locations and will notify the public of possible exposure locations if needed.

More information can be found on the DHS Measles Dashboard and Outbreaks and Investigations webpage. Please continue to monitor these pages for updates.