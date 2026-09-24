Massive MCTS bus cuts loom; supervisor looks to Madison
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 Investigators go undercover to test the Milwaukee County Transit System's progress on reducing "fare evasion," but MCTS says passenger fares aren't enough to close a widening budget gap. This week on Open Record, Bryan Polcyn and Jenna Sachs explore the transit system's potential redesign, which includes a potential cut in bus service of 25%. They're joined by Milwaukee County Supervisor Steve Taylor to talk about what that might look like and why he's hoping the solution will come from Madison.
Related story links:
- MCTS potential budget cuts, route changes could impact blind riders
- MCTS projected budget gap plans, public input sought
- MCTS bus fare evasion drops, major service cuts loom
- 2026 MCTS bus fare increases; here's what riders should expect
- MCTS bus riders skip paying fares 8 million times a year
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