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Massive MCTS bus cuts loom; supervisor looks to Madison

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FOX6 News Milwaukee
Open Record
Published September 24, 2026 11:35 AM CDT
Published September 24, 2026 11:35 AM CDT
Massive MCTS bus cuts loom; supervisor looks to Madison
Massive MCTS bus cuts loom; supervisor looks to Madison

Massive MCTS bus cuts loom; supervisor looks to Madison

FOX6 Investigators go undercover to test the Milwaukee County Transit System's progress on reducing "fare evasion," but MCTS says passenger fares aren't enough to close a widening budget gap.  This week on Open Record, Bryan Polcyn and Jenna Sachs explore the transit system's potential redesign, which includes a potential cut in bus service of 25%. 

MILWAUKEE - FOX6 Investigators go undercover to test the Milwaukee County Transit System's progress on reducing "fare evasion," but MCTS says passenger fares aren't enough to close a widening budget gap. This week on Open Record, Bryan Polcyn and Jenna Sachs explore the transit system's potential redesign, which includes a potential cut in bus service of 25%. They're joined by Milwaukee County Supervisor Steve Taylor to talk about what that might look like and why he's hoping the solution will come from Madison.

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Open RecordFOX6 InvestigatorsMilwaukee County Transit System