Maryland lawmakers propose to rename Indian Head Highway after President Barack Obama

A proposal to rename a Maryland highway after President Barack Obama has been launched by two state lawmakers.

Indian Head Highway

Maryland State Senators Arthur Ellis and Obie Patterson introduced the proposal to change the name of Indian Head Highway – which runs through parts of Prince George’s and Charles counties – to President Barack Obama Highway.

The infamous stretch of road, which is also known as Route 210, has long held a reputation of being dangerous to pedestrians and drivers.

A Change.org petition started by the Piscataway Conoy Tribe argues that the names of both the highway, and the town of Indian Head, Maryland, should be changed to reflect Native American heritage since both lie on ancestral lands.