Former Wisconsin Center District president, CEO appealing termination

The Brief The former president and CEO of the Wisconsin Center District wants his old job back. Marty Books was fired in June. He plans to make his appeal on Wednesday during a public meeting. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.



Former Wisconsin Center District President and CEO Marty Brooks is seeking reinstatement after his termination in June. Brooks plans to make his appeal at a public meeting scheduled for Wednesday, July 22.

The firing of Marty Brooks does not go into effect right away. It gives Brooks the chance to fight it. For now, Brooks is placed on administrative leave.

The board approved naming board president Jim Kanter as chief of staff to the board. He says he'll report to the board on daily district operations.

Wisconsin Center District vote

The backstory:

The Wisconsin Center District Board of Directors on Monday, June 8, voted to terminate the employment of CEO Marty Brooks for cause. The allegations include questionable credit card transactions.

Specifically, the Wisconsin Center District publicly said their major findings and concerns center around three areas:

Misuse of Wisconsin Center District Funds

Violations to the Bylaws and the Employee Handbook

Misrepresentation to the Board

Marty Brooks

The Wisconsin Center District receives tax money: 0.5% on food and beverages sales in Milwaukee County, 3% on hotel rooms in Milwaukee County, a 7% hotel room tax in the city, and 3% on car rentals at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

It runs the Baird Center, the UWM Panther Arena, and the Miller High Life Theater.

Vote to terminate Brooks' employment

What we know:

Board members tell FOX6 News that Brooks is alleged to have used the corporate card to buy expensive shoes and to make political donations.

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According to board members, Brooks is alleged to have used a corporate credit card to make political donations, which is not allowed. That includes donating to Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. Johnson's campaign said they are going to reimburse any money that came from the district's credit card.

Sources also say Brooks made donations to the David Crowley for governor campaign. State records show Brooks made a $2,000 donation to Crowley in October 2025. A Crowley campaign representative tells FOX6 News that Crowley will return the $2,000. On Crowley's donation page, it says donations must be made with a personal credit card, not a corporate card. The campaigns do not have a way to see if a card is corporate or personal.

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