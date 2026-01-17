Child sex crimes, former Marquette student-athlete charged
MILWAUKEE - A former Marquette University student-athlete is accused of child sex crimes in northern Wisconsin.
In court:
Court records show 22-year-old William Waterstradt was charged Tuesday with a dozen felonies, including second-degree sexual assault of a child.
Waterstradt is being held in the Langlade County Jail on $500,000 bond. Langlade County is roughly 80 miles northwest of Green Bay.
What they're saying:
As of Saturday afternoon, Jan. 17, Marquette's website showed Waterstradt was a senior hurdler on the track-and-field team. He last competed in a track meet in December. A statement from the university said he is no longer enrolled.
Waterstradt's attorney, Jonathan LaVoy, said in a statement:
"My firm was recently retained to represent William by the Waterstradt family. I am in the process of investigating the allegations. William is senior at Marquette University and is a track and field athlete and he has no prior record or police contacts. He comes from a good family who are devastated by these allegations. William and his family are taking these allegations seriously and I am in the process of obtaining police reports and other evidence. William is presumed innocent and I would ask that the public withhold judgement until his case is resolved through the court process."
The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from Marquette University, including a statement, reached out to Waterstradt's attorney and reviewed Wisconsin Circuit Court records.