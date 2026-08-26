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Marquette poll: Crowley leads Tiffany in Wisconsin governor race

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
You Decide
Published August 26, 2026 12:46 PM CDT
Published August 26, 2026 12:46 PM CDT
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The Brief

    • Democrat David Crowley leads Republican Tom Tiffany in the race for Wisconsin governor, the latest Marquette poll found.
    • Crowley had a sizable advantage over Tiffany among likely independent voters.
    • Wisconsin's general election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

MILWAUKEE - Democrat David Crowley leads Republican Tom Tiffany in the race for Wisconsin governor, the latest Marquette University Law School Poll found.

Crowley leads Tiffany

By the numbers:

The results of the most recent poll, conducted in the days after the state's partisan primaries, were released on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

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Among likely voters, the poll found Crowley at 49% and Tiffany at 44%. Seven percent were undecided. The race was tied at 44% each among registered voters with 12% undecided.

David Crowley, Tom Tiffany

Both Crowley and Tiffany polled above 90% with likely voters of their respective parties, but Crowley had a sizable advantage over Tiffany among likely independent voters – 55% to 16%.

Methodology:

The poll surveyed 891 Wisconsin registered voters from Aug. 21-20. The margin of error is +/- four percentage points.

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Tom Tiffany and David Crowley, the nominees for Wisconsin governor, discussed affordability plans Tuesday with the election still months away.

Badger Battleground Poll

Dig deeper:

The Badger Battleground Poll, which touts itself as being bipartisan with input from both a Democratic strategist and a Republican strategist, polled 500 likely voters right after the August primary set the Crowley-Tiffany matchup.

That poll found Crowley with a slight lead over Tiffany (48% to 44%). In battleground Wisconsin Assembly districts, the poll found Crowley at 54% and Tiffany at 35%.

When is the election?

What's next:

Wisconsin's general election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Marquette University Law School Poll 

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