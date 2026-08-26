Marquette poll: Crowley leads Tiffany in Wisconsin governor race

The Brief Democrat David Crowley leads Republican Tom Tiffany in the race for Wisconsin governor, the latest Marquette poll found. Crowley had a sizable advantage over Tiffany among likely independent voters. Wisconsin's general election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3.



Democrat David Crowley leads Republican Tom Tiffany in the race for Wisconsin governor, the latest Marquette University Law School Poll found.

Crowley leads Tiffany

By the numbers:

The results of the most recent poll, conducted in the days after the state's partisan primaries, were released on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

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Among likely voters, the poll found Crowley at 49% and Tiffany at 44%. Seven percent were undecided. The race was tied at 44% each among registered voters with 12% undecided.

David Crowley, Tom Tiffany

Both Crowley and Tiffany polled above 90% with likely voters of their respective parties, but Crowley had a sizable advantage over Tiffany among likely independent voters – 55% to 16%.

Methodology:

The poll surveyed 891 Wisconsin registered voters from Aug. 21-20. The margin of error is +/- four percentage points.

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Dig deeper:

The Badger Battleground Poll, which touts itself as being bipartisan with input from both a Democratic strategist and a Republican strategist, polled 500 likely voters right after the August primary set the Crowley-Tiffany matchup.

That poll found Crowley with a slight lead over Tiffany (48% to 44%). In battleground Wisconsin Assembly districts, the poll found Crowley at 54% and Tiffany at 35%.

When is the election?

What's next:

Wisconsin's general election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.