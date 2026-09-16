Marquette poll: Democrats expand lead on congressional ballots

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The Brief Marquette University Law School released the results of its latest poll on Sept. 16. Inflation remains by far the most important issue for Americans, the poll found. The survey was conducted Sept. 2–9, 2026, interviewing 1,023 adults nationwide.



The results of the latest Marquette University Law School poll were released on Wednesday, Sept. 16. The latest national survey was conducted from Sept. 2–9, 2026. Here's what it found.

Poll results

By the numbers:

A national Marquette Law School Poll shows Democrats leading Republicans 54% to 41% among likely voters for November's congressional elections. In July, the Democratic advantage was 51% to 45%.

Among registered voters, Democrats hold a 50% to 42% lead, widening the gap from a tighter 46% to 44% margin in July.

On the issues

What we know:

The Marquette poll asked voters about a variety of issues affecting Americans. The top three issues are: inflation and cost of living, the economy, followed by the war with Iran.

Most important issues

Inflation and cost of living: 37%

The economy: 16%

War between Iran, Israel and the United States: 10%

Medicare & Social Security: 9%

Health care: 7%

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About Marquette Law School Poll

Dig deeper:

The survey was conducted Sept. 2–9, 2026, interviewing 1,023 adults nationwide, with a margin of error of +/-3.3 percentage points.

For registered voters, the sample size is 864, with a margin of error of +/-3.6. For likely voters, the sample size is 581 with a margin of error of +/-4.3 percentage points.