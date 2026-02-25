The Brief The latest Marquette poll found data centers are losing support in Wisconsin. Overall, the respondents disapprove of ICE – but with sharp partisan differences. Most people do not like the idea of legal online sports betting in Wisconsin.



The latest Marquette University Law School poll asked Wisconsinites about a number of issues that could prove influential in upcoming elections. Here's what it found.

Data centers

By the numbers:

The poll found data centers are losing support in Wisconsin, with 70% of those surveyed saying the costs outweigh the benefits. In the October poll, 55% of respondents agreed with that statement.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

By the numbers:

Immigration enforcement

When it comes to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the poll found 56% of people disapprove of the agency's handling of immigration laws while 44% approve. The question had sharp partisan differences, with 87% approval from Republicans and 97% disapproval from Democrats.

Online sports betting

By the numbers:

Most people do not like the idea of legal online sports betting in Wisconsin (64% to 34%), the poll found. The Wisconsin Assembly passed a proposal on a voice vote, but it still has not gone through the Senate.

"We haven't asked about it before, so we don't have much context, but way back when, when we were talking about a new casino in southeastern Wisconsin, people were generally opposed to that," said Charles Franklin, who leads the poll. "We asked some about other casinos opening – this is in 2012, 13, 14 – and people were pretty skeptical of gambling then, as well."

Related article

Related article

Methodology

Dig deeper:

The Marquette University Law School poll was conducted Feb. 11-19, 2026. It involved interviewing 818 Wisconsin registered voters, with a margin of error of +/-4.3 percentage points.

The sample size for Republican primary voters is 371, with a margin of error of +/-6.4 percentage points. The sample size for Democratic primary voters is 394, with a margin of error of +/-6.3 percentage points.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

To cover more subjects, a number of items were asked of random half-samples of 408 and 410 registered voters with a margin of error of +/- 6.1 percentage points.

Complete results and methodology can be found on the Marquette Law School Poll website.