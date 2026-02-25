The Brief A new Marquette poll found most voters are undecided in the Supreme Court race. Among those who are decided, Chris Taylor leads Maria Lazar. Both Democrats and Republicans said they want candidates to talk about issues.



A new Marquette University Law School poll, the results of which were released Wednesday, found most voters are undecided in the upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court case.

Wisconsin Supreme Court

By the numbers:

The poll found two-thirds of registered voters are undecided ahead of the April election. The winner will assume a 10-year term on the state's highest court.

Among those who are decided, Chris Taylor leads Maria Lazar (17% to 12%). More than 80% of both Democrats and Republicans surveyed said they want Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates to talk about issues, the poll found.

Chris Taylor, Maria Lazar

The backstory:

Both Taylor and Lazar are now Wisconsin Court of Appeals judges, but before becoming judges they were both linked with different political parties.

Taylor previously served in the Wisconsin Assembly as a Democrat and, before that, was an attorney for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. Lazar previously served as an assistant attorney general under Republican leaders.

Big picture view:

The poll also found only 6% of registered voters in Wisconsin said they've heard a lot about the race. Last year at this time, pollsters found 39% had heard a lot about the 2025 race between Susan Crawford and Brad Schimel.

"I think the distraction of national politics may be part of it. It used to be that all politics is local, now all politics is national, so maybe people just aren't paying as much attention," said Charles Franklin, who leads the poll. "Burnout is a possibility, but we really don't see a lot of evidence of that in other measures on the survey."

There was also a big difference between the Wisconsin Supreme Court races this year and last year, which became the most expensive judicial race in U.S. history. Ideological majority control was on the line in 2025, and liberals won and kept a 4-3 majority. The court cannot flip this year, but the liberal majority could grow to 5-2.

Methodology

Dig deeper:

The Marquette University Law School poll was conducted Feb. 11-19, 2026. It involved interviewing 818 Wisconsin registered voters, with a margin of error of +/-4.3 percentage points.

The sample size for Republican primary voters is 371, with a margin of error of +/-6.4 percentage points. The sample size for Democratic primary voters is 394, with a margin of error of +/-6.3 percentage points.

To cover more subjects, a number of items were asked of random half-samples of 408 and 410 registered voters with a margin of error of +/- 6.1 percentage points.

Complete results and methodology can be found on the Marquette Law School Poll website.