The Brief A new Marquette poll found most voters don't know about governor candidates. While most voters are undecided, Francesca Hong leads among Democrats and Tom Tiffany leads among Republicans. The partisan primaries for Wisconsin governor are not until August.



Wisconsin is in a state of indecision when it comes to the race for governor. A new Marquette University Law School poll found most voters do not know about most candidates in the race.

Wisconsin governor

By the numbers:

The poll found 65% of Democratic primary voters are undecided. State Rep. Francesca Hong (D-Madison) leads the field, nearly tied with former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Undecided, 65%

Francesca Hong, 11%

Mandela Barnes, 10%

Sara Rodriguez, 6%

David Crowley, 3%

Joel Brennan, 2%

Missy Hughes, 2%

Kelda Roys, 1%

Brett Hulsey, 1%

Among Republicans, there's really only one candidate who is raising money: U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany. Still, nearly two-thirds of Republicans (63%) said they are undecided.

Undecided, 63%

Tom Tiffany, 35%

Andy Manske, 2%

What's next:

The partisan primaries for Wisconsin governor are not until August.

"A lot of people didn't know most of the candidates in 2018, for example, but we had more people with opinions of the candidate than we had even in the early primary polls," said pollster Charles Franklin. "We had a smaller undecided amount then, so this year really is looking like, whether it's the governor's race or the court race, people are not paying as much attention as they have in previous primary years for governor or in previous Supreme Court races."

Related article

Related article

Methodology

Dig deeper:

The Marquette University Law School poll was conducted Feb. 11-19, 2026. It involved interviewing 818 Wisconsin registered voters, with a margin of error of +/-4.3 percentage points.

The sample size for Republican primary voters is 371, with a margin of error of +/-6.4 percentage points. The sample size for Democratic primary voters is 394, with a margin of error of +/-6.3 percentage points.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

To cover more subjects, a number of items were asked of random half-samples of 408 and 410 registered voters with a margin of error of +/- 6.1 percentage points.

Complete results and methodology can be found on the Marquette Law School Poll website.