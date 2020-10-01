Expand / Collapse search

Marcus Theatres closes 17 theaters it reopened amid coronavirus

By AP author
Published 
Business
Associated Press

MILWAUKEE - Marcus Theatres has temporarily closed 17 of the 72 cinemas it reopened this summer, citing a decline in audience demand and the limited number of new movie releases.

Marcus Theatres

The coronavirus pandemic led to the closure of movie theaters across Wisconsin in mid-March. The Milwaukee-based Marcus began reopening many of its theaters in August, after test runs at a handful of theaters in June.

“As the entertainment industry continues to adapt to the impact of COVID-19, the number of studio releases available has slowed dramatically, which has directly impacted guest attendance,” Marcus Theatres said in the statement. “As soon as this trend reverses and demand returns, we will quickly resume operations.”

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Theaters Marcus has closed again include those in Appleton, Green Bay, Delafield and Menomonee Falls.

Besides the anxiety about heading inside for a movie and the prospect of catching COVID-19, Marcus and other theater operators have grappled with a shortage of new studio releases. Theater owners hoped the thriller “Tenet” would bring people back, but besides that movie there haven't been many other big movies released.

Calls for testing, action renewed as Wisconsin's virus cases rise
slideshow

Calls for testing, action renewed as Wisconsin's virus cases rise

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Wednesday reported 27 coronavirus-related deaths -- the highest single-day total to date.

Wisconsin DHS launches new web tool as virus deaths climb
slideshow

Wisconsin DHS launches new web tool as virus deaths climb

The data also show the latest on the spread, showing the areas to the north and west with the highest growth of COVID-19 cases.