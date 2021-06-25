Marcus Performing Arts Center's $2.5M gift aids renovation

article

On Friday, June 25 the Marcus Performing Arts Center announced a $2.5 million matching gift from The Marcus Corporation Foundation in honor of their commitment to the Milwaukee performing arts community and to help the phase 2 Capital renovations.

After completing a phase 1 Capital renovations to update Uihlein Hall, the outdoor grounds and install live stream technology, the Marcus Center will continue its investment in the facility by focusing on projects that enhance the patron experience such as sound enhancements, restroom updates, and additional points of sale for food and beverage.

The $2.5 million gift will support the Phase 2 Capital Renovations and is designed as a matching grant to encourage broad support from the Milwaukee community. Any new contribution provided to support these Phase 2 renovations will be matched dollar-for-dollar by The Marcus Corporation Foundation, up to $2.5 million.

