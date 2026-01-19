Marcus Center celebrates milestone in making Broadway accessible in Milwaukee

The Brief For 30 years, the Marcus Performing Arts Center has been the home of Broadway shows for southeastern Wisconsin. These shows not only have a huge economic value, but they provide a place to escape and come together. Now celebrating its 30th Broadway season, the Marcus Center has seen more than three million people come for these shows.



The Marcus Performing Arts Center is celebrating a milestone in making Broadway accessible. These shows not only have a huge economic value, but they provide a place to escape and come together.

"There's nothing like having those people ten feet away from you. You know, singing their lungs out, you know seeing their eyes connect and connect with you," said Ken Davis, production stage manager, North American Tour of "Les Misérables."

About Marcus Center

Dig deeper:

The Marcus Center sits along Water Street in downtown Milwaukee — but inside it feels a lot more like the big apple.

For 30 years, the center has been the home of Broadway shows for southeastern Wisconsin.

"At first, it was just a few shows and then, over time, with the amount of demand and the amount of excitement that the people had here in Milwaukee, in the region, we just got more and more shows," said Kevin Giglinto, Marcus Center President.

Growing to the point of having season subscribers – and this year more Broadway shows than ever before.

"We started with bringing four shows a year back in 1995, and now we've grown to a seven-show package with a couple extra shows as options," said Krissi Diers, Broadway Across America.

There are 10 to 12, or sometimes even 15 weeks of Broadway shows.

Krissi Diers with Broadway Across America says it's a lot of work to create each season's lineup.

"Yeah, you know, it's a big puzzle piece," said Diers.

Each season, they work to bring new shows, fan favorite shows, and, of course, some family shows to the center. Something for everyone.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"Last year we sold 95% of all tickets to Broadway shows," said Giglinto.

Making Broadway accessible

What we know:

It's proof, if you bring theater to Milwaukee, the audience will come. But that's something Ken Davis, the production stage manager for the North American tour of "Les Misérables" says hasn't always been the case. At least not when he was a kid.

"You had to go to New York, you had to literally, you know, fly, train, or bus it to the city to see a Broadway show," said Davis.

Now you have options.

"You can see it in New York, but you also can see it in Milwaukee, in your backyard," said Diers.

Take it from the actors themselves.

Alexa Lopez, who's touring as Cosette in "Les Misérables," says these shows are the real deal.

"The caliber of this production is the same caliber as the Broadway production. Everything is in tip-top shape. There's such great care taken with every detail of the show, from costumes to the set to the orchestra," said Alexa Lopez.

Economic impact

The backstory:

Now celebrating its 30th Broadway season, the Marcus Center has seen more than three million people come for these shows.

Marcus Center president Kevin Giglinto says the city benefits too.

"Each year, we're talking about a $50 million economic impact, not just from the performances and all the many people who are employed by the performances, both full-time and contract work, but the restaurants and the hotels," said Giglinto.

That's because it's not just people from the Badger State seeing these shows.

"The county with the third-largest number of ticket buyers is Cook County in Illinois," said Giglinto.

As each show loads in the sets, turns on the lights, and gets top-tier talent on stage — they're creating a connection.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"When you think about our whole job, it is to bring people together. And bring together the artists and these amazing experiences they create on the stage with people in a live experience that really is at the heart of it," said Giglinto.

See a show

What you can do:

It's the reason theater lover Katie Quirk has been a season subscriber for five years.

Her advice if you've never seen a show before? Just try it.

"You're gonna love it. You're gonna fall in love and wanna come back," said Katie Quirk.

And you can come back — because the future looks bright for musical theater in southeastern Wisconsin.

"There is no end in sight for bringing Broadway to Milwaukee," said Driers.

Grab the tickets, take your seat, and get ready for the curtain to rise.

"You should have joy in your life and this brings joy," said Quirk.

There are still several Broadway shows to catch at the Marcus Center for the 30th season. "Hadestown," "The Wiz," "Spamalot" and more are still on their way.

Up next? "Hamilton" will be in town from Jan. 20 through Feb. 1.