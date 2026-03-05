Marcus Center announces largest Broadway season in Milwaukee history

article

The Brief The Marcus Performing Arts Center announced its 2026-27 Broadway season in Milwaukee this week. The lineup features 11 productions, the largest Broadway season in venue history. Shows include "Beauty and the Beast," "The Outsiders," "SIX" and "Hell’s Kitchen."



The Marcus Performing Arts Center has announced its 2026-27 Broadway at the Marcus Center season, featuring the largest lineup of shows in the venue’s history.

What we know:

The season includes 11 productions scheduled between September 2026 and July 2027 at Uihlein Hall.

(Courtesy of the Marcus Performing Arts Center)

Shows in the lineup include "Mamma Mia!," "Jersey Boys," "The Sound of Music," "Buena Vista Social Club," "SIX," "The Outsiders," Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast," "Waitress," "The Bodyguard," "Beetlejuice," and Alicia Keys’ "Hell’s Kitchen."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The season begins with "Mamma Mia!," running Sept. 22–27, 2026 and concludes with Alicia Keys’ "Hell’s Kitchen," scheduled for July 20–25, 2027.

Subscription packages for the Broadway series are now on sale, with packages starting at about $300 for six shows.

What they're saying:

Marcus Center leaders say the expanded season offers a mix of new Broadway hits, returning fan favorites and classic musicals.

(Photo by Marc J. Franklin, courtesy of the Marcus Performing Arts Center)

"This season, we’ve curated an extraordinary lineup of Broadway titles and are proud to share this work with our audiences," said Kevin Giglinto, Marcus Performing Arts Center president and CEO. "From new work to beloved titles worth revisiting again and again, there is truly something for all Broadway lovers."

Dig deeper:

Officials say additional dance, jazz and educational programming for the 2026-27 season will be announced later.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The full season includes:

"Mamma Mia!" — Sept. 22–27, 2026

"Jersey Boys" — Oct. 20–25, 2026

"The Sound of Music" — Nov. 24–29, 2026

"Buena Vista Social Club" — Jan. 5–10, 2027

"SIX" — Feb. 2–7, 2027

"The Outsiders" — Feb. 23–28, 2027

Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast" — Mar. 16–21, 2027

"Waitress" — Apr. 6–7, 2027

"The Bodyguard" — June 8–13, 2027

"Beetlejuice" — June 22–24, 2027

Alicia Keys’ "Hell’s Kitchen" — July 20–25, 2027

Details of the complete season can be found at https://milwaukee.broadway.com.

Related article