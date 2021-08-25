Many major insurers no longer waiving out of pocket costs for COVID-19 care

As highly effective coronavirus vaccines are available and hospitalizations continue to surge largely among the unvaccinated, nearly three-quarters of health care plans are no longer waiving out-of-pocket costs, according to a briefing by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Earlier in the pandemic, the majority of private health insurers voluntarily waived out-of-pocket costs associated with COVID-19 treatment, suggesting about 88% of people with insurance would have paid nothing if hospitalized.

But, with no federal mandate requiring insurers to waive these costs, the majority have instead pushed the costs back on the patient, according to research by the foundation.

"We find that 72% of the two largest insurers in each state and DC (102 health plans) are no longer waiving these costs, and another 10% of plans are phasing out waivers by the end of October," the company wrote. "Almost half these plans (50 plans) ended cost-sharing waivers by April 2021, which is around the time most states were opening vaccinations to all adults."

Of the 29 plans still waiving cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatment, the foundation said 10 waivers are set to expire by the end of October and another 12 plans state will expire by the end of 2021.

"As vaccines have become widely available to adults in the U.S. and health care utilization has rebounded more generally, health insurers may no longer face political or public relations pressure to continue waiving costs for COVID-19 treatment. As more waivers expire, more people hospitalized for COVID-19 – the vast majority of whom are unvaccinated – will likely receive significant medical bills for their treatment," Kaiser continued.

This news comes as the FDA recently gave full approval of the Pfizer vaccine earlier this week. While COVID-19 vaccines and most coronavirus tests continue to be free, those who are hospitalized with the infection can still be left with substantial bills.

Though new waivers are possible, it’s less likely that insurers will do this considering the vaccines’ high levels of efficacy toward preventing severe illness.

FOX Television Stations reached out to several private health insurance companies. They did not immediately respond to our request for comment.